Matthew McConaughey is a dad for the third time over, Ashton and Mila spend the holidays with his family in Iowa, and Kelly Clarkson "cried" when fiance Brandon Blackstock proposed: See Us Weekly's top stories for Friday, Dec. 28, in the roundup!

1. Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves Welcome Baby Girl!

And baby makes five! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves have something extra to be thankful for as they head into the new year: Their new baby daughter, who was born the morning of Dec. 28 in Austin, Tex., a source tells Us Weekly. (TMZ was the first to break the news.) The couple's new arrival joins older siblings Levi, 4, and Vida, 3.

2. Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Eat at Red Lobster With His Family in Iowa!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis really are just like Us — they love cheddar bay biscuits and all-you-can-eat crab legs! Topping off over a week's stay with Kutcher's family in Iowa for the holidays, Kutcher, 34, and girlfriend Kunis, 29, joined the actor's family for a festive dinner Dec. 26 at a Red Lobster in Cedar Rapids, multiple observers confirm to Us Weekly.

3. Crystal Harris to Wed Hugh Hefner: Inside Her Bridal Shower

Crystal Harris is set to marry Hugh Hefner on New Year's Eve — and this time she won't be getting cold feet! The Playboy model, 26, called off her first wedding to the Playboy founder, 86, in June 2011, just days before the ceremony. But after reconciling one year later, the couple now plans to wed at the Playboy Mansion over the holiday.

4. Kelly Clarkson "Cried" When Brandon Blackstock Proposed

She's been talking about getting hitched to boyfriend Brandon Blackstock for months, but when Kelly Clarkson finally came face-to-face with a diamond sparkler and a proposal, the singer was still moved to tears. "It was a proper proposal — very romantic," a source close to the singer told Us Weekly. "And yes, she cried!"

5. Shia LaBeouf's New Girlfriend Mia Goth Reveals Her Dream Date!

Before Nymphomaniac costars Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth took their romance public in December, the actor's 19-year-old girlfriend revealed what her dream date would entail in an interview with i-D magazine. "[I want] something very simple," the 5-foot-9 half-Canadian, half-Brazilian starlet said. "Maybe just stay in and cook and watch a great movie. I'm obsessed with film."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Welcome Baby No.3, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Spend Christmas in Iowa: Today's Top Stories