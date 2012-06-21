The things Matthew McConaughey will do for a paycheck!

To prep for his role as an exotic dancer in Magic Mike, the 42-year-old newlywed was asked to wax his private parts. "Everybody got manscaped to some extent," he said on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno June 19. "If you don't have to do it, don't ever do this."

McConaughey then recounted his first pubic grooming experience. "It was like 7:30 in the morning, I go down there, we're in Hollywood, and I go to this little place in the strip mall. And the place is called Smile," he said. "There's this Russian woman in there, and she's just as formal as you could be: 'In the back, clothes off, lay down, turn over!'"

"She's pouring this glue and stuff all over you, and you're sitting there and you're giggling, and all the sudden she lays something on you . . .and it hurts! It does hurt!" he recalled. "And the thing is, after every time she waxed off whatever hair she's pulling, she says, 'So sorry, so sorry, so sorry.' So you just giggle through the tears and hope you only got to do it once."

McConaughey -- who also wears buttless chaps in the film -- married Brazilian model Camila Alves, 30, on June 9 in Austin, Texas. They are the proud parents of son Levi, 3, and daughter Vida, 2.

Magic Mike -- costarring Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Olivia Munn, Cody Horn and Riley Keough -- is in theaters June 29.

