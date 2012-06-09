Everything's bigger in Texas -- especially celebrity weddings!

Texas native Matthew McConaughey and his love of six years Camila Alves tied the knot in Austin Saturday, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

"There were about 100 of his close friends and family there," one wedding guest tells Us of the "high-end," campout-themed soiree. "[The ceremony] was very emotional. There was a moment when . . . [Matthew] leaned down and whispered something in [Camila's] ear and you could see a tear coming down her face. Everyone let out a collective sigh."

Following the ceremony, guests -- including Woody Harrelson and filmmaker Richard Linklater -- celebrated all night long, camping out in state-of-the-art tents set up on McConaughey and Alves' property.

"It's definitely a campground, but they weren't exactly roughing it," one source explained. "They have showers, restrooms, and air conditioning. It's very unique, high-end camping."

Alves and McConaughey, 42, who met at a bar in Los Angeles in 2006, have two children together, Levi, 3, and Vida, 2. The actor proposed to his Brazilian-born love this past Christmas.

"Just asked Camila to marry me, #MerryChristmas," the Magic Mike star tweeted December 25, posting a sweet photo of the newly-engaged pair sharing a smooch.

"I found the woman I wanna make a family with, hopefully live our life out together," he declared to Esquire magazine in March 2011. Still, the head-over-heels pair saw no reason to rush things, because, as Alves told ET Canada this past March, they already felt like a married couple.

"We've been living a married life for over six years now," Alves, 30, explained. "We have homes together, we have family together, we have kids, we've built a life together. So we've been living a married life this whole time."

Added the Shear Genius host, "A lot of people, sometimes they're so stuck on 'I gotta get married, I gotta get married,' that they forget that the really important thing is to have a healthy home, a healthy family, a healthy family for your kids and to have everything going in a good, peaceful way."

As young as her children are, Alves admitted her kids were excited when their parents decided to make their union official.

"Levi actually understands what it means now that mama's going to have the same last name as they have, so that's neat!" the model explained.

As for plans to expand their brood?

Teased Alves, "We'll see!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Matthew McConaughey Marries Camila Alves!