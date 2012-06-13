Matthew McConaughey affectionately points a finger at his new wife Camila Alves in the very first wedding photo of the newlyweds revealed!

Alves beams in a long-sleeved wedding gown and headband (actually made from a Neil Lane bracelet) in the playful shot of the two, which covers the issue of People magazine out Friday.

Related: Matthew McConaughey Wedding Details!

The longtime couple married June 9 in an at-home ceremony in Austin, Texas in front of around 120 guests. Celebrity guests included Reese Witherspoon, Kenny Chesney and Woody Harrelson.

Video: Bride Camila Alves Showered with Congrats

The couple already has two children together, Levi, 3, and Vida, 2, who served as ring bearer and flower girl at the Catholic ceremony.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Tom Cruise 'Toasted' By Peers at Friars Club