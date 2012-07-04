Two weeks after tying the knot, Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, have more exciting news to share: They're expecting their third child!

"Happy birthday America, more good news," the Magic Mike actor, 42, tweeted on Wednesday's July 4th holiday. "Camila and I are expecting our 3rd child, God bless, just keep liven."

The couple's new arrival will join big brother, Levi, 3, and big sister, Vida, 2.

Together since 2006 after meeting in a Los Angeles bar, the actor and his Brazilian-born model love got engaged on Christmas Day in 2011 and said their "I do's" on June 10. Setting up a makeshift campground on their Austin, Texas property, the pair invited their children to take part in the ceremony.

"Levi brought the rings on a necklace. Vida was the flower girl," McConaughey later revealed on NBC's TODAY. "I don't think she dropped one petal."

Though they're over the moon about being married, the expectant parents were in no initial rush to walk down the aisle.

"We've been living a married life for over six years now," the new bride, 30, explained. "We have homes together, we have family together, we have kids, we've built a life together. So we've been living a married life this whole time."

"A lot of people, sometimes they're so stuck on 'I gotta get married, I gotta get married,' that they forget that the really important thing is to have a healthy home, a healthy family, a healthy family for your kids and to have everything going in a good, peaceful way," she continued.

