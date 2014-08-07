Turns out, Matthew McConaughey has been a heartthrob ever since he was a baby.

The Oscar winner posted a WhoSay flashback photo on Thursday, Aug. 7, of him as a toddler, writing: "Good morning."

Good morning, indeed!

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Flashback Nude Pregnancy Pic

The photo shows McConaughey, now 44, as a toddler in his crib with his trademark dimples and smile on full display.

It's clear now that the actor has always been camera ready.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

2014 Comic-Con

Chris Pratt, Matt Bomer and other hot Hollywood husbands

Brad Pitt's changing looks