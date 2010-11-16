"Glee" star Matthew Morrison has gone through some changes when it comes to his attitude about sex -- and about his own sex appeal.

"I definitely hooked up with a lot of girls when I was a young guy on Broadway," Morrison says in the December issue of Details. "It was exciting. Very joyous and free."

That's quite a contrast from his college days, when he says he joined a Bible study group and didn't lose his virginity until he was 21. (Fun fact: Kristen Bell previously told UsMagazine.com she dated him while an undergraduate at New York University.)

To this day, Morrison says, "I’m not comfortable with the idea of my sex appeal, but I know in my job I have to use it."

That probably explains why he posed shirtless for the magazine's cover.

Says Morrison, "I wish I could say I got to this point in my career based on my talent, but I don’t think that’s true."

Though he's recently been linked to Cameron Diaz, he says he doesn't have time for a girlfriend these days -- or any relationship, for that matter.

"I’m not a good friend right now," he says. "I’m not a good boyfriend. It’s not that I’m selfish. I’m just focused."

