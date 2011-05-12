Addiction is no laughing matter.

"Friends"' star Matthew Perry told TMZ he's planning on "going away" to focus on staying sober.

The 41-year-old actor struggled with substance abuse in the past -- checking into rehab for a prescription pill addiction in 1997 and again in 2001.

He told the site in a statement: "I'm making plans to go away for a month to focus on my sobriety and to continue my life in recovery. Please enjoy making fun of me on the world wide web."

Perry is currently starring in the ABC comedy series "Mr. Sunshine."

