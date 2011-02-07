Who knew Justin Bieber was such a "Friends" fan?

Matthew Perry is in on the 16-year-old singer's surprising little secret.

"I found out that [Justin], when he checks into a hotel -- we all use fake names -- he uses Chandler Bing," revealed Perry, whose "Mr. Sunshine" debuts on ABC this week-- on Tuesday's "Ellen DeGeneres" show.

"Well, now people know," DeGeneres cracked.

"Yeah," Perry retorted. "Gotta find a new one, pal!"

The TV vet wouldn't reveal what his own fake check-in name is -- but it sure isn't Justin Bieber. "Yeah, I would never. That's the worst name I could use!"

