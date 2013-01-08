Even at the young age of 14, Maude Apatow has already cultivated an extensive set of talents beyond simply acting or tweeting hilarious one-liners.

Chief among them? Her ability to do spot-on impressions of the Kardashian sisters, which she demonstrates in a recently released deleted scene from dad Judd Apatow's film This is 40.

In the scene, the young actress, who plays Sadie in the film, video chats with a male friend online and the conversation turns to the famous reality TV family.'

"Who's your favorite character?" the boy asks, sweeping his hair out of his eyes a la Justin Bieber.

"I mean, I like Khloe. I feel like Khloe's kind of the smartest," Apatow as Sadie replies.

"The smartest?" her friend sniffs.

"Well, out of all of them," she replies deadpan.

"Oh right, that makes sense," he responds.

Apatow then launches into an impression of Khloe, 28, complete with her trademark nasally "Lamaaaaar."

Next, she tackles eldest sister Kourtney, whom she claims "seems the most responsible."

"But then there's the Scott thing. That just seems hard," she says knowingly of Kourtney's man Scott Disick, imitating the 33-year-old's valley girl drawl. "Because she loves him but he’s really out of control."

Apatow saves the best for last, however, doing her best impression of Kim, 31, and her distinctive voice, which "kind of sounds like Khloe's voice and Kourtney's voice combined."

"Like, yesterday, we went to the store and I saw Mason and Kourtney and we had so much fun," she attempts to match Kim's high-pitched voice. "I'm so sick of everyone thinking that I have butt implants. I mean, why would they think that? Who does that?"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Maude Apatow, 14, Does Amazing Kardashian Impressions in This is 40 Deleted Scenes