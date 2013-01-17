NEW YORK (AP) — A collection of works by the late children's author Maurice Sendak is coming to a New York City auction.

Swann Auction Galleries says many of the works at the Jan. 24 sale are signed.

Sendak died May 8, 2012, at age 83.

Among the highlights is a first edition of "Where the Wild Things Are." The inscription includes a drawing. The work has a pre-sale estimate of $7,000 to $15,000.

The seller is the late Reed Orenstein, a longtime Sendak collector and bookseller.

He gave Sendak an early copy of one of the author's own books that he didn't possess himself.

In gratitude, Sendak often gave Orenstein inscribed copies of his books.

The auction also will have works by Dr. Seuss, Beatrix Potter and others.

Online: www.swanngalleries.com