Max George isn't trying to keep his relationship with Lindsay Lohan a secret -- because there isn't one. Fans of The Wanted went wild after the troubled starlet shared an Instagram photo of herself posing with the singer earlier this week, but George, 24, cleared up the romance rumors on Twitter.

"If its true, Im' not happy. From [ex girlfriend] Michelle [Keegan] to Lindsay Lohan?" one fan asked the boy bander on Twitter. "Seriously Max?" George replied with a big, "Nooooooo."

Another fan of The Wanted warned him, "If you date with Lindsay, I will die." He answered, "I'm not so you're fine!"

The British singer went on to explain that all the speculation about Lohan is just "rumors . . . That's all . . . Like I said . . . 1 million percent."

Lohan, 26, has been hanging around George and his bandmates since their Jingle Ball concert in Manhattan in Dec. 9. After the show, the Liz & Dick star got into a fight with another young woman at NYC club Avenue; some initial reports suggested the tussle began over George himself.

"I'm sure she's got people around her that know much better than we do," George told Us Weekly of Lohan after the brawl. "We're probably not the best influences."

But he added that his friendship with the actress is "fun, she's a good girl. She can party nearly as hard as we can."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Max George Denies Dating Lindsay Lohan After Posing Together in Instagram Picture