The people have spoken!

For the first time in the history of their famed annual list of the sexiest stars, Maxim magazine has allowed their readers to name 2012's Hot 100.

Topping this year's list: None other than supermodel Bar Refaeli. "So happy and honored to be #1 on #Maximhot100! thank you @maximmag!" Leonardo DiCaprio's 26-year-old ex tweeted Monday after learning she took home top honors. "This is very exciting!"

Settling into this year's second place spot was Magic Mike star Olivia Munn, who recently stripped down for a sexy new PETA ad campaign.

Rounding out this year's top five sexy stars were Friends With Benefits' Mila Kunis (No. 3), pop star Katy Perry (No. 4) and Olivia Wilde (No. 5).

Also included on this year's list of the world's most beautiful women are Kate Middleton's little sis, Pippa (No. 81), buxom Jersey Shore babe Jenni "JWoww" Farley (No. 74) and "Can't Be Tamed" singer Miley Cyrus (No. 68).

Comedy Central's Stephen Colbert received an overwhelming number of write-in votes to make the cut at No. 69.

For the full list of the 100 sexiest stars, visit Maxim.com.

