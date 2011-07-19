Maya Rudolph Has Given Birth to a Baby Boy
Maya Rudolph gave birth to a baby boy named Jack on July 3, People.com is reporting.
Rudolph and her longtime partner, director Paul Thomas Anderson, decided to wait to find out the sex of her baby. She explained, "The exciting part is not knowing who's coming. You have to wait nine months for a surprise, but then it's a good payoff because it really is a surprise."
This is the third child for Rudolph and Anderson, who also have two daughters, Pearl, 5 1/2, and Lucille, 20 months.
