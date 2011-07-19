Maya Rudolph gave birth to a baby boy named Jack on July 3, People.com is reporting.

RELATED: Can you match the celeb to the quote?

Rudolph and her longtime partner, director Paul Thomas Anderson, decided to wait to find out the sex of her baby. She explained, "The exciting part is not knowing who's coming. You have to wait nine months for a surprise, but then it's a good payoff because it really is a surprise."

RELATED: Find out how celebs spend their baby showers

This is the third child for Rudolph and Anderson, who also have two daughters, Pearl, 5 1/2, and Lucille, 20 months.

RELATED: Celebs who give their tots unusual names