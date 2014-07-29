Surprise! Comedienne Maya Rudolph gave birth to her fourth child in September 2013, but managed to keep the baby's gender and name a secret … until now. TMZ got a copy of the child's birth certificate, which the "SNL" alum filed this week. It notes that Rudolph, 42, had a baby girl and named her Minnie Ida Anderson.

Rudolph named the little girl after her late mother, soul singer Minnie Riperton.

Us Weekly broke the news that Rudolph and her longtime partner, director Paul Thomas Anderson, welcomed their fourth child last year, but the couple remained tight-lipped following the birth.

The pair are already parents to daughters Pearl, 8, and Lucille, 4, and son Jack, 3.

After giving birth, Rudolph starred in her celeb-filled variety show, "The Maya Rudolph Show," which debuted to solid ratings and 7.2 million viewers in May.

"I wanted to continue doing what I love the most, which is sketch comedy mixed with music," she told the LA Times around the time of the premiere. "Or as my stepmother calls it, 'Being a singing comedian.' That's her catch-all name for it, which I like."