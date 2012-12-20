Billboard -- The Mayan calendar's apocalypse date has been prophesied for Friday -- 12/21/2012 -- but what would the end of the world be like without a party with a potent playlist? We've chosen 15 songs about the universe's imminent demise ranging from the romantic (Justin Timberlake and Beyonce's "Until The End of Time") to the hopeful (Jay Sean and Nicki Minaj's "2012 (It Ain't The End)") to the pitch black (Metallica's "The Four Horsemen"). For good measure, a Y2K party anthem (Prince's "1999") and R.E.M.'s de rigueur doomsday classic "It's The End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" are in the mix as well. Have a listen and tell us what would be on your apocalypse playlist in the comments section below.

