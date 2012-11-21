"The Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik announced Wednesday that she's divorcing Michael Stone, her husband of nine years.

After much consideration and soul-searching, Michael and I have arrived at the decision to divorce due to 'Irreconcilable Differences,'" she posted on her Jewish parenting blog on kveller.com. "Divorce is terribly sad, painful and incomprehensible for children. It is not something we have decided lightly."

She made it clear that her alternative style of parenting called, "attachment parenting," which she wrote about in her book "Beyond the Sling," did not cause the split.

"The hands-on style of parenting we practice played no role in the changes that led to this decision; relationships are complicated no matter what style of parenting you choose," she wrote. "The main priority for us now is to make the transition to two loving homes as smooth and painless as possible. Our sons deserve parents committed to their growth and health and that's what we are focusing on. ... We will be OK."

The pair have two sons together, Miles, 7, and Frederick, 4.

