LOS ANGELES (AP) — Court records show Mayim Bialik filed for divorce from her husband of nine years on the same day she announced the couple's split in a blog post.

She cited irreconcilable differences with husband Michael Stone in the documents filed Nov. 21 in Los Angeles.

Bialik currently stars on the CBS comedy "The Big Bang Theory" and rose to fame as the star of the TV show "Blossom."

She has been a proponent of "attachment parenting" and the former couple have two sons together, ages 7 and 4. Bialik has said their parenting style was not a factor in the divorce and she is seeking joint custody of the children.

The 36-year-old wrote in her post last week that the divorce is "terribly sad, painful and incomprehensible" for children.