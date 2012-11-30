This is the way a marriage ends: Not with a bang but a divorce filing.

After nine years and two kids, Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Michael Stone, documents posted on TMZ confirm.

PHOTOS: '90s TV stars, then and now

The star filed the papers in L.A. County Superior Court on Nov. 21 -- the same day she announced the separation in a blog post on parenting site Kveller.

"After much consideration and soul-searching, Michael and I have arrived at the decision to divorce due to 'Irreconcilable Differences,'" the Blossom actress, 36, wrote of the split. "Divorce is terribly sad, painful and incomprehensible for children. It is not something we have decided lightly."

PHOTOS: Child stars all grown up

According to TMZ, Bialik's divorce documents request joint legal and physical custody of the couple's two sons, Miles, 7, and Frederick, 4.

"The main priority for us now is to make the transition to two loving homes as smooth and painless as possible," the mother and spokesperson for the Holistic Moms Network wrote.

PHOTOS: Biggest celeb splits of 2012

"Our sons deserve parents committed to their growth and health and that's what we are focusing on. Our privacy has always been important and is even more so now, and we thank you in advance for respecting it as we negotiate this new terrain."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mayim Bialik Officially Files for Divorce From Husband Michael Stone