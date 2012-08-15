Actress Mayim Bialik is planning to return to work on Thursday, just a day after she was hospitalized following a car accident in Los Angeles.

The former "Blossom" star was driving her white Volvo on Wednesday when it collided with another vehicle, and she was rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment to an injured left thumb.

Reports suggested she may lose the digit, but her husband Michael Stone assured fans on Twitter.com that his wife will keep all her fingers.

Bialik is now preparing to head back to the set of "The Big Bang Theory" just 24 hours after the accident.

A representative for the hit TV show tells industry website TheWrap.com on Wednesday, "(She) is doing fine and will be returning to work tomorrow. She thanks everyone for their concern."