After Monday's devastating earthquake in Italy, Madonna promised to donate $500,000 to victims, the mayor of the mountainside village of Pacentro told the Associated Press Wednesday.

Mayor Fernando Caparso said he was deeply moved by her efforts to assist the town -- where two of her grandparents were born -- as well as surrounding areas shaken by the 6.3 magnitude quake that left more than 200 people dead. Most of the donation, Caparso said, would go to locations hit hardest, which includes L'Aquila, a ciity 60 miles from Pacentro.

Madonna's spokesperson, Liz Rosenberg, confirmed that the pop star donated a "substantial amount" but didn't disclose an exact figure.

Her charitable contribution comes less than a week after her request to adopt 3-year-old Chifundo "Mercy" James from Malawi was rejected.