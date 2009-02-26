WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (AP) -- MC Hammer says viewers of his new reality TV show will get a glimpse of him as a businessman, a computer geek and a proud father.

The 1990s rap music sensation is producing a show about his family life called "Hammertime" that will air on A&E later this year. The show will follow Hammer, his wife of 23 years, their children and two nephews who live in their home. Hammer says viewers will see a "a real American family in current-day America."

He says they'll likely be surprised to learn of his business savvy, including his work with the media Web site dancejam.com.