MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Paul McCartney made his first visit to the one-time home of the King of Rock 'N' Roll and left a gift behind.

According to the official Twitter account of the former Beatle, McCartney dropped a personal guitar pick on Elvis Presley's grave and said it was "so Elvis can play in heaven."

The lifelong Elvis fan toured Graceland, the Memphis mansion, on Sunday.

He was in Memphis to play a show on the North American leg of his "Out There" tour.

The show at FedExForum marked McCartney's first visit to the Bluff City in two decades.