LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Oscar-winning and nominated stars of "The Artist" and "The Help" have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The film academy announced its roster of potential new members Friday. It includes best actor winner Jean Dujardin and supporting actress Octavia Spencer, along with nominees Berenice Bejo and Jessica Chastain.

Oscar-nominated "Bridesmaids" star Melissa McCarthy, "Albert Nobbs" supporting actress Janet McTeer, "A Better Life" star Demian Bichir and best director winner Michel Hazanavicius are also among the 176 moviemaking professionals asked to become academy members.

Academy president Tom Sherak called the invitees "some of the most talented, most passionate contributors to our industry."

Other actors on the list include Matthew McConaughey, Bryan Cranston, Kerry Washington, Jonah Hill and Andy Serkis.

