Matthew McConaughey brought some serious holiday cheer via his WhoSay account yesterday, announcing his engagement with longtime girlfriend, Camila Alves.

"Just asked Camila to marry me," wrote Matthew as a caption to a snapshot of the couple kissing near a Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas."

Matthew, 42, and Camila, 28, first met in 2006, they didn't confirm their relationship until the following year.

The couple already has a head start on beginning a family as they have two children together -- Levi, 3, and Vida, 1.

