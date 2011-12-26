McConaughey & Alves are Engaged
Matthew McConaughey brought some serious holiday cheer via his WhoSay account yesterday, announcing his engagement with longtime girlfriend, Camila Alves.
"Just asked Camila to marry me," wrote Matthew as a caption to a snapshot of the couple kissing near a Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas."
Matthew, 42, and Camila, 28, first met in 2006, they didn't confirm their relationship until the following year.
The couple already has a head start on beginning a family as they have two children together -- Levi, 3, and Vida, 1.
