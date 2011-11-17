Dean Mcdermott risked the wrath of his wife Tori Spelling after posting a photo apparently displaying the actress' bare breasts on Twitter.com.

The actor turned 45 on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and shared his special day with his 74,400 followers by uploading goofy photos of himself and his son Liam celebrating.

But fans were stunned after noticing a pair of exposed female breasts in the background of one shot.

The topless woman, believed to be Spelling, appears to be reclining in bed while McDermott and his son pose for the camera.

The picture was quickly removed from McDermott's account.