Ewan Mcgregor has refused to correct his frown lines with Botox injections because he is horrified to see the results on the faces of other residents of Los Angeles.

The Scottish actor, who lives in California with his wife and children, reveals he was once offered the chance to improve his appearance with the wrinkle-freezing jabs, but he is adamant he will never turn to the "awful" cosmetic procedure.

He tells Harper's Bazaar, "I was driving into an airport the other day, and I saw a woman with her entire face bandaged up. It looked awful. My wife doesn't use it and nor do I. Someone offered it to me because I've got a frown mark and I said, 'But I'm an actor, I need to use my face.'"