VENICE, Italy (AP) -- For British director Steve McQueen, there was no better place than Manhattan to film "Shame," his new film that portrays the life of a 30-something sex addict.

In McQueen's words, the city offers both "excess and access."

The film is the second collaboration between McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender, following 2008's "Hunger" which took the new director's prize at Cannes.

Fassbender akcnowledges a certain discomfort with the graphic sex scenes in the movie. But he said he just jumped in and tried to avoid having to do too many takes.

"Shame" makes its world premiere Sunday at the Venice Film Fesitval in competition for the Golden Lion, due to be awarded Sept. 10.