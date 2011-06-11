Winners Saturday night in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 38th Annual Student Academy Awards:

Alternative category

— Gold Medal(asterisk): "The Vermeers," Tal S. Shamir, The New School, New York

(asterisk)Only one medal was awarded in the Alternative category.

Animation category (tie for Gold Medal)

— Gold Medal: "Correspondence," Zach Hyer, Pratt Institute, New York

— Gold Medal: "Dragonboy," Bernardo Warman and Shaofu Zhang, Academy of Art University, California

— Bronze Medal: "Defective Detective," Avner Geller and Stevie Lewis, Ringling College of Art and Design, Florida

Documentary category

— Gold Medal: "Vera Klement: Blunt Edge," Wonjung Bae, Columbia College Chicago

— Silver Medal: "Imaginary Circumstances," Anthony Weeks, Stanford University

— Bronze Medal: "Sin Pais (Without Country)," Theo Rigby, Stanford University

Narrative category

— Gold Medal: "Thief," Julian Higgins, American Film Institute, California

— Silver Medal: "High Maintenance," Shawn Wines, Columbia University

— Bronze Medal: "Fatakra," Soham Mehta, University of Texas at Austin

Foreign Student Film category

— Gold Medal: "Tuba Atlantic," Hallvar Witzo, The Norwegian Film School, Norway

— Silver Medal: "Bekas," Karzan Kader, Stockholm Academy of Dramatic Arts, Sweden

— Bronze Medal: "Raju," Max Zaehle, Hamburg Media School, Germany