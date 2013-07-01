ATLANTA (AP) — A medical examiner's investigator says Chris Kelly of the '90s rap duo Kris Kross died of a drug overdose.

Bing: Kris Kross rapper found dead

Investigator Betty Honey of the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office in Atlanta said Monday that a toxicology screening showed the 34-year-old Kelly had a mixture of drugs in his system when he was pronounced dead on May 1. However, Honey said she did not know which specific drugs Kelly had used.

A police report says Kelly's mother told investigators her son used cocaine and heroin the night before he died and had a history of drug abuse.

Kelly, known as "Mac Daddy," performed alongside Chris Smith, known as "Daddy Mac," in the early and mid-1990s. The duo was remembered for the song "Jump" from their 1992 debut album, "Totally Krossed Out."

.vxp_gallery .vxp_grid .vxp_gallery_item .vxp_title {max-height:65px !important;} #bottom-article-inline-video-mod_1_ux1_1_1_1_1_2 .vxp_grid .vxp_info {height:65px;} .vxp_flexible {width:625px !important;} .vxp_th2 {border-bottom: 1px solid #333333;float: left;margin: 10px 0;padding:0 0 2px;width:635px;font-family:arial !important;font-size:18px !important;height:19px !important;color:#000000 !important;font-weight:lighter;} MsnVideoUx.render("msne_ent_article_gallery","bottom-article-inline-video-mod_1",{},{csid:"ux-hub-entertainment"})