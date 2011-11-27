Meet Connie Britton's Son Eyob
Connie Britton -- who adopted a 9-month-old baby boy earlier this month -- showed off her pride and joy while strolling in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Saturday.
PHOTOS: More celebs who've adopted
The single 44-year-old Friday Night Lights alum, who now stars on FX's hit series American Horror Story, adopted 9-month-old Yoby -- a nickname for Eyob, his given name -- after a three year adoption process.
PHOTOS: What these celebs love most about being a mom
Britton isn't the only star who's adopted a child this year: Mariska Hargitay welcomed daughter Amaya Josephine in April and son Andrew Nicolas in October, Viola Davis adopted daughter Genesis in October, Denise Richards welcomed Eloise Joni in June, and Kristin Davis brought home daughter Gemma Rose over the summer.
ALSO ON WONDERWALL:
Lauren Conrad discusses dating etiquette
Beyonce shows off her baby bump
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 20, 2018 Meet the cast of the new animated flick 'Isle of Dogs'