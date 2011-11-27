Connie Britton -- who adopted a 9-month-old baby boy earlier this month -- showed off her pride and joy while strolling in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Saturday.

The single 44-year-old Friday Night Lights alum, who now stars on FX's hit series American Horror Story, adopted 9-month-old Yoby -- a nickname for Eyob, his given name -- after a three year adoption process.

Britton isn't the only star who's adopted a child this year: Mariska Hargitay welcomed daughter Amaya Josephine in April and son Andrew Nicolas in October, Viola Davis adopted daughter Genesis in October, Denise Richards welcomed Eloise Joni in June, and Kristin Davis brought home daughter Gemma Rose over the summer.

