Meet Elton John and David Furnish's tiny dancer!

The couple shares the first photos of son Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, out Wednesday.

As first revealed at UsMagazine.com, little Zachary was born via surrogate on Christmas Day 2010, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

"I've never felt anything like it in my life," Grammy winner John, 63, tells Us of holding his son for the first time. "You're so awestruck. What can you say? You take it in. The feeling, the joy, the warmth of his body, his breathing...I will never forget that experience ever."

What kind of personality does little Zachary have? Gushes film director Furnish, 48, John's partner of 17 years: "He's a content little guy...He's very peaceful...He just loves to be nurtured, cuddled, and sung to."

For more photos and much more of our exclusive interview with the proud new papas -- why they're "not giving up" on the adoption of two Ukrainian orphans, how they chose the surrogate mother, Zachary's nursery, A-list playmates and more -- pick up the new Us Weekly, on stands Wednesday!

