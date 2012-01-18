Say hello to little Lucia Bella!

PHOTOS: New star dads

Four weeks after Eric Benet and wife Manuela Testolini welcomed a baby girl in L.A., the couple decided to share the first image of their pride and joy exclusively with Us Weekly.

"Manuela and I are overjoyed with baby Lucia!" says Benet, who has another daughter, India, from a previous relationship. "She is perfect in every way, and as expected, Manuela is truly proving to be the world's best mother. She is so attentive, nurturing and loving. Little Lucia gets a doting big sister in India, and an older, wiser daddy this time around."

PHOTOS: Pregnant celebs

Lucia Bella is the first child for the Testolini, who tied the knot with Benet in front of 150 friends and family members -- including Samuel L. Jackson, Neicy Nash and Shaun Robinson -- on July 31, 2011.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's most adorable tots

It was the second wedding for both stars: R&B singer Benet, 45, was married to Academy Award winner Halle Berry for three years until 2005, while Testolini, 35, was married to Prince from 2001 to 2006.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly