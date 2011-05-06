Introducing ... Bennett Robert Godley!

"30 Rock" star Jane Krakowski showed the first glimpse of her 3-week-old tot while strolling the streets of New York on Thursday. The baby boy is the first child for Krakowski, 42, and her fiance, Robert Godley.

"Bennett is an amazing, healthy, sweet boy, and we are both just crazy in love with him," the actress recently told Us Weekly.

Born April 13 in a New York hospital, Bennett Robert weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. According to Krakowski's rep, the newborn has "blond hair just like his mom!"

Tony winner Krakowski and clothing designer Godley became engaged in January 2010; they have yet to announce a wedding date.

