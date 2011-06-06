Boys day out!

First-time father Jay Mohr, 40, took newborn son Meredith Daniel to the local park in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Friday. Born May 5 to Mohr and actress Nikki Cox, 33, the tot weighed in at 6 lbs. 7 oz. at the time of his birth.

(The "Gary Unmarried" actor is also father to son Jackson, 8, from his six-year marriage to former model Nicole Chamberlain.)

Mohr and Cox tied the knot at the Hotel Bel-Air in L.A. on December 29, 2006. The pair met two years earlier when Mohr guest-starred on Cox's "Las Vegas."

