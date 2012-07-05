It's been 18 weeks since the birth of their baby boy, but on July 4, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck proudly showed off their son, Samuel, during a party in L.A.'s Pacific Palisades.

Earlier that afternoon, the couple -- who dressed their daughters, Violet, 6, and Seraphina, 3, in red, white and blue -- celebrated Independence Day by snapping photos and waving pom-poms while their eldest daughter participated in the parade.

Though Garner, 40, has been spending quality time with her bundle of joy, the Odd Life of Timothy Green actress is also itching to get back on the big screen. While accepting the Female Star of the Year award at CinemaCon in April, she thanked her husband for "for taking over drop-offs and pickups and bedtime so I could make it [to the event]. And thanks for making me feel like maybe someday I will get to relax in a hair and makeup chair again and leave the maniacs at home with you!"

Affleck, 39 -- who has called Garner "an incredible, spectacular, world-class mom" -- is currently shooting the movie Runner, Runner with Justin Timberlake, 31.

