Has Kelly Osbourne found love again?

An insider tells Us Weekly the 26-year-old "Dancing With the Stars" alumna recently began dating New York-based photographer and visual artist Anton Lombardi.

"Kelly is dating and having fun," the source tells Us of the twosome, who were spotted holding hands outside of Osbourne's Manhattan hotel on Tuesday. "It's all very new!"

Another insider tells New York Post's Page Six that Osbourne and Lombari "became close in New York but have now headed to L.A. together. Kelly's friends are really happy for them -- he's a really good, very talented guy."

Osbourne split from fiance Luke Worrall in July 2010 after discovering that he cheated on her with model Elle Schneider, who was born a man and is now awaiting gender reassignment surgery.

