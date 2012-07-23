Little Faith Evangeline Elise Grammer is absolutely adorable.

Ten days after their daughter's birth, proud parents Kelsey and Kayte Grammer showed off their little girl during a soccer game in Los Angeles. Kayte, a former flight attendant, wrapped her daughter in a blanket and kissed her forehead during the family outing.

This is the first child for Kelsey, 57, and Kayte, 31, who wed in New York in February 2011. The couple renewed their vows in June 2012 in Las Vegas.

"Boss" actor Kelsey has four other children: Mason and Jude, with his ex-wife and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Donatacci; actress Spencer Grammer, with his first wife, Doreen Alderman; and Kandace, with his ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner.

When Kelsey and Kayte announced their daughter's birth July 13, they also had sad news to share: Kayte had lost Faith's twin brother during her pregnancy.

"This was not something we cared to make known publicly at the time," they told Us Weekly in a statement. "It was unspeakably painful and we know that people will understand our desire to keep the news private then, as we know they will respect our privacy in this matter now."

We choose to celebrate the life that has been given us," they added. "We [are] looking forward to the days ahead and the children yet to come."

