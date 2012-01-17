Say hello to baby Hudson!

Love Bites actress Lindsay Price and her Aussie chef boyfriend Curtis Stone welcomed their first child, a son named Hudson, on November 6, and now the little one is ready for his closeup in the new issue of Us Weekly, out now.

PHOTOS: Hollwyood's cutest tots

Though Price, 35, had never even held a newborn prior to her son's birth, the actress tells Us her anxiety wore off by the time Hudson arrived -- on the day she was throwing a birthday party for Stone!

PHOTOS: Celeb moms' favorite healthy snacks

"There's a reason they give you nine months to be pregnant," says the new mom, who was able to "reach down and pull him out myself" during delivery. "You go through a physical, emotional and spiritual process. Then, the second he was born, it's all unconditional love."

"I was worried about Lindsay until I saw the baby," her boyfriend of nearly two years Stone, 36, tells Us. "He looked like a little fisherman who had just gotten back from sea -- but so beautiful to me."

PHOTOS: Proud new celeb dads

For more on little Hudson -- including snapshots of his nursery and details on how his mom plans to lose her baby weight -- pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, out now!

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly