Eight weeks after giving birth, Maggie Gyllenhaal gave the first glimpse of Gloria Ray, her second daughter with husband Peter Sarsgaard, 41.

The Hysteria actress, 34, was photographed grocery shopping with her newborn in New York City June 16. Gloria Ray joins sister Ramona, 5.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's newest babies!

During a recent appearance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, Gyllenhaal explained how she and her actor husband settled on a name for their new addition.

PHOTOS: Most memorable celebrity pregnancies

"We thought of her name when we were at this concert that Patti Smith played at . . . she played [a cover of Van Morrison's] 'Gloria.' It was a couple of years ago and we just thought, 'Maybe we'll name our daughter that one day.'"

Gyllenhaal second-guessed their decision when Sarsgaard played a different version of the tune two days after Gloria Ray's birth.

PHOTOS: Celebs' pregnancy cravings

"My husband played me The Doors' version of 'Gloria'. . . and it was so dirty, I couldn't handle it," Gyllenhaal laughed. "It was like a super, super dirty version."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Meet Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard's Daughter Gloria Ray!