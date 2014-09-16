Sick of all the pictures of salads and sunsets on your Instagram feed? Are you tired of your friends' faces showing up in yet another #selfie? Is that pug you randomly follow not quite filling your daily cute quota anymore?

Behold:

Priscilla and Poppleton. They are micro-pigs and they are ADORABLE.

Priscilla is 17-months-old and was adopted from Oink Oink in south Florida.

Poppleton is her little brother. He got shafted on their Instagram name (@prissy_pig), but don't worry: he gets just as much attention. It's only named after Prissy because she posts the daily updates.

Priscilla and Poppleton still live in Florida. Their mom is a first grade teacher and they accompany her to class every day. Which makes them literally the teacher's pets.

Their hobbies (according to Facebook) include "eating, sleeping, rooting, walks on the beach, belly rubs, Cheerio baths" (CHEERIO BATHS!!!) and visiting their grandparent's farm. They also dress up in costumes:

Here is Priscilla in her Minnie Mouse costume:

And here is Poppleton in his cowboy costume:

And you're finding them at the perfect time. They have a backlog of nearly 1,000 pictures, which means you could literally click through cute pictures of micro-pigs for HOURS.

So go follow them — if you haven't already. It will help break up the monotony of all those shirtless male models you follow. It's for your own good.

