"Being a mom has changed me," says Rachel Uchitel, whose infamous affair with golfer Tiger Woods ignited the late 2009 scandal that destroyed his six-year marriage to Elin Nordegren.

Indeed, life these days is vastly different for the 37-year-old NYC club hostess turned San Francisco party planner, who gave birth to daughter Wyatt May 15 -- her first child with husband, insurance broker Matt Hahn.

"I'm more focused on my daughter now than I am on myself," Uchitel tells Us Weekly, sharing an exclusive first photo of her gorgeous little girl.

Baby Wyatt has certainly helped put her racy past in perspective, Uchitel adds. "I have moved on," the Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew alum says -- not that she won't be open about her history when Wyatt is old enough to understand.

"I have a plethora of life experience that I will absolutely discuss with her," she says. "Because, frankly, every right and wrong turn I've made has made me who I am. I'm thank for all of my experiences."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Meet Rachel Uchitel's Daughter Wyatt, 2 Months!