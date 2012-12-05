Dumped by Emily Maynard on the 2011 season of ABC's The Bachelorette, 28-year-old Sean Lowe is ready to find Miss Right -- and he'll have plenty of gorgeous bachelorettes to choose from.

On Wednesday, Dec. 5, ABC confirmed the identities of the 25 women who will vie for entrepreneur Lowe's heart starting Jan. 7 on the 17th season of The Bachelor. Among his potential love matches: A former cheerleader, a sexy single who's into bondage, a cruise ship entertainer and a bubbly blonde amputee.

PHOTOS: Ugliest Bachelor splits

Following Lowe's first rose ceremony on the Jan. 7 premiere, 19 women will remain to try to win his heart. Though he had his heart broken when Maynard dumped him in favor of finalists Arie Luyendyk and Jef Holm, whom she proposed to and later split from, Lowe is hopeful this time around. "I understand that the process works -- I believe in the process," Lowe has said. "And ultimately if I were to find my wife, it would certainly all be worth it."

VIDEO: Emily recreates the royal wedding kiss with Sean in London

On Lowe's must list when finding his perfect match? "They have to be intelligent, funny, witty...I like sweet girls," he has said.

Read on to learn more about Lowe's 25 sexy singles before The Bachelor premieres Jan. 7 on ABC.

VIDEO: Sean's hidden Bachelorette secret

Amanda, 26, fit model, Newport Beach, CAAshLee F., 32, personal organizer, Houston, TXAshley H., 25, fashion model, Denver, COAshley P., 28, hair stylist, Macomb, MIBrooke, 25, community organizer, Pittsburgh, PACatherine, 26, graphic designer, Seattle, WADaniella, 24, commercial casting associate, San Francisco, CADesiree, 26, bridal stylist, Los Angeles, CADiana, 31, salon owner, Salt Lake City, UTJackie, 25, cosmetics consultant, Boynton Beach, FLKatie, 27, yoga instructor, Charlotte, NCKelly, 28, cruise ship entertainer, Nashville, TNKeriann, 29, entrepreneur, Boca Raton, FL Kristy, 25, model, Darien, WILacey, 24, graduate student, Valencia, CALauren, 27, journalist, Cranston, RILesley M., 25, political consultant, Washington, D.C.Leslie H., 29, poker dealer, Los Angeles, CALindsay, 24, substitute teacher, Fort Leonard Wood, MOPaige, 25, jumbotron operator, New York City, NYRobyn, 24, oil field account manager, Houston, TXSarah, 26, advertising executive, Los Angeles, CASelma, 29, real estate developer, San Diego, CATaryn, 30, heath club manager, Troutdale, ORTierra, 24, leasing consultant, Denver, CO

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Meet Sean Lowe's 25 Sexy Bachelor Contestants