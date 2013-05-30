They're back! Starting Wednesday, July 10, 32 cast members from past Real World and Challenge seasons will be battling it out for $350,000 on MTV's The Challenge: Rivals II.

The show's premise is sure to create drama -- 16 women and 16 men will be divided into two-person teams, with one of their most bitter rivals serving as their partner. The rivals will have to work together to win -- all while competing in strenuous activities in the show's atypical fashion. The season was filmed in Thailand, where 2009's Challenge: The Ruins was shot.

Surprisingly, exes Diem Brown and CT Tamburello will both be back, competing on separate teams this time around. The couple became a fan favorite during 2007's The Duel after Tamburello helped Brown recover from ovarian cancer, but split two years later. Despite the time apart, the former flames endured many tension-filled moments on The 2009's Duel II and then on 2012's Battle of the Exes.

Brown is currently in remission after a second bout of cancer, but hints to Us Weekly that competing alongside her temperamental ex was not easy. "Things are more complicated than ever!" she says.

2011 Challenge: Rivals winner Paula Meronek is also competing again, as well as Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, who's a four-time Challenge winner, having won in 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012. Devenanzio holds the title of having won the most challenge prize money ever -- totaling $266,543 thus far.

Us Weekly has the exclusive first look at the rest of the rivals who will be competing together. See the full list below:

Male Teams

-CT (RW: Paris) & Wes (RW: Austin)

-Jordan (RW: Portland) & Marlon (RW: Portland)

-Knight (RW: New Orleans) & Preston (RW: New Orleans)

-Zach (RW: San Diego) & Trey (RW: St. Thomas)

-Dunbar (RW: Sydney) & Tyrie (RW: Denver)

-Frank (RW San Diego) & Johnny (RW: Key West)

-Derek (RW: Cancun) & Robb (RW: St. Thomas)

-Ty (RW: DC) & Leroy: (RW: Las Vegas)

Female Teams

-Paula (RW: Key West) & Emily (RW: DC)

-Sarah (RW: Brooklyn) & Trishelle (RW: Las Vegas)

-Nany (RW: Las Vegas) & Jonna (RW: Cancun)

-Cooke (RW: Las Vegas) & Naomi (RW: Las Vegas)

-Camila (The Challenge: Cutthroat) & Jemmye (RW: New Orleans)

-Anastasia (RW: Portland) & Jessica (RW: Portland)

-Diem (Fresh Meat Challenge) & Aneesa (RW: Chicago)

-Jasmine (RW: Cancun) & Theresa (Fresh Meat II)

The Challenge: Rivals II premieres July 10 at 10 p.m. on MTV.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Meet the Cast of MTV's The Challenge: Rivals II