Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's newborn daughter is full of surprises.

The couple welcomed their third child, Hattie Margaret, on Oct. 10 -- six days before Spelling's scheduled C-section. "My water broke in the middle of the night!" Spelling, 38, tells the new issue of Us Weekly, out Friday.

McDermott, 45, rushed his wife to L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as the contractions set in. "I held his hand, and I thought I was going to crush it -- I felt every bump and turn!" Spelling recalls. "I was, like, 'Oh, God, go slower!'"

Hattie's early arrival wasn't the only curveball according to Spelling, who says she was "110 percent sure we were having a boy!"

"When the doctor held her up, he said, 'You guys were all wrong.' It was the biggest shock," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum tells Us. "I never thought girls would run this household. We outnumber the boys!"

Spelling's pregnancy was a godsend for the couple, who are also parents to son Liam, 4, and daughter Stella, 3.

"The baby wasn't planned, but it obviously happened for a reason," the "Tori and Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood" star says. "Knowing we were bringing a third life into the world just enhanced our relationship."

Says Spelling: "The moment I had her, I looked at Dean and fell in love with him all over again."

