New guy for New Girl!

Over half a year since her split from husband Ben Gibbard, Zooey Deschanel is ready to get romantically adorkable again -- and she hit Sunday's after party for the Magic Mike premiere in Hollywood holding hands with a mystery guy.

Who was he? It's screenwriter Jamie Linden, who's penned scripts for the films 10 Years, Dear John and We Are Marshall.

"Jamie's a really nice guy," a source tells Us Weekly, confirming his budding Linden's new relationship with Deschanel, 32. "He's funny, and a little geeky. . .he's into her!" Deschanel's rep had no comment.

At the Magic Mike bash, the new couple appeared inseparable -- holding hands and hooking their arms together -- as they chatted with pals, with Deschanel in an especially happy (and dance-y!) mood.

Earlier this year, Deschanel told Marie Claire she wasn't quite prepared to open her heart again. "Honestly, I'm just going through a divorce, so I don't really think [dating] is something I want to get into now. . . I don't have time to date. I literally don't have time."

She and Death Cab for Cutie frontman Gibbard, 35, wed in September 2009; the indie supercouple announced their separation last November, with the New Girl actress filing for divorce in late December, citing "irreconcilable differences."

When Us Weekly broke news of the couple's separation last year, a source explained to Us that the parting was "mutual and amicable. There was no third party involved."

