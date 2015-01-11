When Michael Keaton won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, the 63-year-old "Birdman" star spoke about his son, Sean Douglas, who he called his "best friend."

"My best friend is kind, intelligent, funny, talented, considerate, thoughtful — did I say kind? He also happens to be my son, Sean," Keaton said, tears in his eyes. "I love you with all my heart, buddy."

Keaton's speech was one of the most emotional and endearing of the evening -- next to perhaps Gina Rodriguez's after her surprising win for "Jane the Virgin" -- but who exactly is Keaton's son?

Sean Douglas - who goes by his father's original surname which Keaton changed due to another already famous Michael Douglas in Hollywood - is Keaton's son with late-actress Caroline Williams.

Douglas, 31, really should need no introduction given his track record in the music industry. He is a songwriter and producer from Los Angeles who has been involved with a number of hit singles including "Heart Attack" by Demi Lovato, "Ghosttown" by Madonna, and the Jason Derulo singles "Wiggle" and "Talk Dirty."

He has also worked with an eclectic group of artists such as Michael Bolton, David Guetta, Timbaland, The Backstreet Boys, Cobra Starship, Hilary Duff and Fifth Harmony to name a few. Really, the man has worked in a lot of musical genres and territory.

On top of all of that, he's also "best friends" with Batman, Beetlejuice and Ray Nicolette - seriously, it took entirely too long for Michael Keaton to get a Golden Globe.

