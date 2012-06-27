Entertainment Tonight

Meg Ryan, the star of the late writer Nora Ephron's best known films When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle, is speaking out about the three-time Oscar nominee's recent passing.

"Nora was an era," Ryan tells ET in a statement. "We pictured ourselves inside her dreams and they became ours. All wisdom, wit and sparkle lights, what a treat she was ... what a blessing."

Ephron, 71, passed away Tuesday from the blood disorder myelodysplasia, which she was reportedly diagnosed with six years ago.

Ryan starred in three of Ephron's films, 1998's "You've Got Mail" and 1993's "Sleepless in Seattle" opposite Tom Hanks, as well as 1989's "When Harry Met Sally" opposite Billy Crystal.

"I marvel again and again, what a life ... to have created a simple happiness in people, to have added to the sum of delight in the world," Ryan added.

