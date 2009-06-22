Megan Fox says she didn't mean to be a mean girl.

At the June 15 London premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Fox ignored a young boy as he desperately tried to give her a yellow rose. ("Even the flower is wilting with sadness!" sniped blogger

Perez Hilton .)

After seeing the photos of the boy's sad face, Fox tells Collider.com, "I feel so sad for him. That's so terrible. That kills me."

She insists she didn't realize it was a child handing her the flower.

"There were, like, 80 million people everywhere. It's dark, all I see are flashes," she says. "Everyone's yelling different things ... and I didn't know that was happening."

The star is promising to make things right with the boy.

"If you know his name, I will send him a personal apology," she says. "I'm horrified. I would never do that."

"I'm sorry, sweet boy," she goes on. "I would never do that to you, and I would gladly accept your rose if I see you again."