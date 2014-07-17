Megan Fox handed control of her Twitter account to her agent to stop herself posting an "angry diatribe" online.

The "Transformers" star has shied away from social media in recent years, and she deleted her Twitter account in 2013 after just a week online, but she recently rejoined the website.

Fox has now revealed all her tweets have to be approved by her management team because she is afraid of posting a statement online that she might later regret.

She says, "I'm known for being passionate about some things so there is a chance I could write some angry diatribe in the middle of the night. I don't trust myself so my agent has the password and before I post something I have to ask myself 'Is this appropriate and acceptable?' and when everyone is thumbs-up, we then post it."